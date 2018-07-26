Liquid offers free wi-fi to tertiary institutions under Edu-Zones

LIQUID Telecom Zimbabwe managing director, Wellington Makamure, says the interterrestial high speed optic fibre they are working on will see the creation of communication and learning zones called Edu-Zones.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

This comes after Telecom Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Liquid Telecom earlier this month to enable the company complete the building of the inteterrestrial fibre network stretching across the African continent.

Speaking in Harare yesterday at the launch of the Edu-Zones project which will see schools, universities and colleges access internet, Makamure said building the optic fibre would fulfill the Econet founder, Strive Masiyiwa’s vision.

“Liquid Telecom is in the process of finalising the interterrestial high speed optic fibre linking Africa, from the southern tip to the northern tip through Cairo. We have built the largest independent terrestrial fibre network across Africa. We are implementing our founder and chairman Strive Masiyiwa’s vision to provide all universities, colleges and secondary schools in all the countries we operate as Liquid Telecom to have free Edu-Zones and wi-fi internet within three years,” Makamure said.

Makamure said the Edu-Zone initiative that was launched yesterday by President Emmerson Mnangagwa was only the beginning of a long-term commitment by Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe to provide internet service and connectivity to educational institutions.

“This initiative will provide free wi-fi access and use of internet to the students at the respective university campuses, the idea being to enable full and proper learning through digital platforms and innovative research,” Makamure added.

“The project will see the creation of communication and learning zones, called Edu-Zones, within the campuses and will ensure that students have free, fast and efficient access to information, databases, internationally-renowned research centres and e-books.”