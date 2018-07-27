Kombi driver spared jail for obstructing ED motorcade

An unlicensed Mutare kombi driver in Mutare, who encroached into President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s motorcade leading to a Zanu PF rally at Mutare Aerodrome, was yesterday slapped with a four-month jail term.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Lawrence Chidzikwe (26) was, however, given an alternative by magistrate Sekai Chiundura to pay a fine of $200 by end of this month.

According to prosecutor Brighton Shamuyarira, Chidzikwe was driving a commuter omnibus with passengers along Magamba Road last week Friday. He told the court that a State motorcade sounded its siren, alerting and instructing all motorists to pull off the road and the accused complied.

Shamuyarira said the convict joined the motorcade and drove within the prohibited distance of 50 metres.

He appeared as if he was part of the motorcade before he was stopped by Constable Zamba and Corporal Ziki of 3 Herbert Chitepo Barracks.

The court heard that Chidzikwe ignored advice from his conductor Canaan Marufu to stay clear of the State motorcade. The accused was arrested by Zamba with the assistance of assistant Inspector Kanemavara and Ziki of the Zimbabwe National Army.

The passengers, who were on board, were ordered to disembark from the vehicle and it was escorted to the Vehicle Inspection Department depot, while Chidzikwe was taken to Mutare Police Traffic section, where he was detained.