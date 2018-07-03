Koffi Olomide tickets ready in 2 weeks. . . more supporting acts announced

ORGANISERS of Congolese sokous music artiste Koffi Olomide’s concert, Sound Blaze Productions, said they will start selling advance tickets for the gig two weeks before the August 3 show pencilled for the Harare International Conference Centre.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Sound Blaze operations manager Calisto Murawo told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the timing for the release of the advance tickets was meant to ease pressure on the concert day.

“Koffi Olomide is a big artiste and his concert definitely is going to be a great show alongside local top entertainers so we have opted to start selling the tickets on time to ease pressure on fans. The fans must buy the advanced tickets for the concert which are selling at $15 ordinary, $30 for VIP and $70 for VVIP at officially recommended outlets,” he said.

“I believe the pricing of this potentially explosive concert whose tickets can be bought thorough cash, swipe and EcoCash is favourable to our fans whom we want to come in their numbers and celebrate with their stars.”

Meanwhile, Dendera ace Sulumani Chimbetu and top wheel spinners DJ Iroq have been added to the line-up of performers that include dancehall singers Winky D, Jah Signal and sungura maestro Alick Macheso, who will share the stage with Koffi Olomide.

“With our line-up of performers, we have decided to make it an inclusive concert to remember, that will cater for diverse music fans across genres,” he said.

Koffi Olomide (real name Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba), who makes a return to Harare three years after his performance at the 2015 edition of the Harare International Carnival has already confirmed the concert.

“My brothers and sisters in Harare, you know me, I miss you. A long time without you is a very big problem, so now, I will be there tchatcho, will be back in Harare,” he said in a 29-second video, which has gone viral on social media platforms.