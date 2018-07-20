Katsvairo impresses Chitembwe

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has given the strongest hint he would rope in former Kaizer Chiefs forward Mitchel Katsvairo after his eye-catching performance in the past two days he trained with the Harare football giants.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Chitembwe is looking to take advantage of the current transfer window to add fire power to his attack which has been impotent.

The Green Machine have scored 23 goals in 19 matches in the campaign thus far. Their attack has been firing blanks since the start of the second half of the season, managing goalless draws in the last two matches.

The Harare giants have fallen behind in the championship race in which FC Platinum lead the standings with 45 points from 19 matches while they are in sixth place with 31 points.

Ngezi Platinum are second with 41 points while Chicken Inn are third with 34 points.

While their hopes appear to be wilting, Chitembwe however, views the future with optimism. He believes the team needs to improve its conversion rate and this is understood to have motivated him to seriously consider signing Katsvairo.

The ex-Kaizer Chiefs man has been on the lookout for a new club as he seeks to revive his career. He is currently training with the Green Machine in the hope of signing for them.

The Caps United gaffer said he had been impressed by Katsvairo’s performance.

“He is training with us. There are very good things that I have observed about him. He is happy to be here. He is most welcome to be part of the team. That is all in can say for now,” Chitembwe said.

Katsvairo joined Kaizer Chiefs in July 2016, but failed to make an impression for the Soweto giants culminating in him being loaned to Tanzanian side Singida United.

However, his spell in East Africa was cut short and he decided to return home. He was handed his clearance by Amakhosi following a meeting with the club’s football manager, Bobby Motaung.

This should be good news to the Makepekepe family, as they embark on a tough trip to champions FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium tomorrow.

Chitembwe says he was satisfied with his squad despite not managing to score goals since the resumption of the league. He believes the fact that they have managed clean sheets in the last two matches was a sign that they will be able to achieve their set target.

They last tasted victory in Gweru on June 18, beating Chapungu 2-0 at Ascot.

“We are travelling to Mandava with a target. We want to do well, we want points. We have to play for our reputation, legacy of ourselves and that of the club. I am happy we haven’t conceded a goal; we have kept three clean sheets. We want to do well; that’s no secret.” he said.