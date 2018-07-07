Kana Hospital builds $70 000 mortuary

KANA Mission Hospital has constructed a $70 000 mortuary to serve the Gokwe South, Nkayi community and other parts of Matabeleland North province.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

The new morgue, which accommodates more than 10 bodies, will service five constituencies in the area.

Speaking at the commissioning of the mortuary last week, Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Owen Ncube said the morgue came as a relief to the community, as people were forced to bury their relatives early since the old mortuary, which could accommodate only two bodies, was no longer functional.

“We have officially commissioned this mortuary, which will cater for Matabeleland North and Midlands provinces,” Ncube said.

“The old mortuary was too small, hence there was congestion, as a result people were being forced to bury their relatives early because the old mortuary was no longer in good shape.”

The new mortuary is electrified and refrigerated, compared to the old one, which had poor refrigeration and worn out trays.