Job hopping: Is it an answer or a career suicide?

Job hopping has become a trend nowadays, employees are continuously hunting for new opportunities and moving from one job to the other due to different reasons.

I cannot blame them for their pursuit for new opportunities, but what puzzles is that some do that for their own career growth, while others are in pursuit of higher salaries.

“Job hopping” is the act of jumping from one job or company to another for different reasons.

Instead of staying at a company for a long time, job-hoppers tend to change jobs frequently based on their own will rather than being laid off or closure of a company.

Job hopping is not necessarily a bad thing, but when you do it, make sure that you have a valid reason after carefully consideration to avoid it being a career suicide.

Why job hopping

The need to acquiring new skills and exposure from other companies is one of the reasons why people move from one position to the other.

With each job you have, you are guaranteed to be learning new skills whether you know it or not.

It could be different people skills as your colleagues will change or it could be something more practical with the hands-on experience.

Knowing and acquiring these skills will in the long term make someone very employable.

Job hopping can give you a real sense of what is going on in your sector or industry and as a result this knowledge can give you foresight and guidance in your future career.

Lack of appreciation both monetarily and non-monetarily can also act as a push factor to job hopping as applicants will be pulled and attracted to organisations that rewards both financially and non-financially.

One reason why people move from one job to another is that employers are failing to create a supportive work environment that takes into consideration their needs.

There is clearly a major lack of feedback and recognition for so many professionals and that lack of communication makes them feel less important to the organisation and fuels up job hopping.

Job hopping blunders

Premature job hopping

Changing jobs early is really a two-sided coin, the most question to ask is how soon is too soon for job hopping so that you avoid the risk of being labelled a job hopper and also how often should you do it.

The biggest and most rampant blunder in job hopping is when you change employers before even reaching your first year there.

It is advisable that you get to know your job first for a year or two and that is when you will be gaining working experience that you can use to reach better positions in your company or in other companies after you get experience.

Salaries versus opportunities

Some companies will offer higher salaries for the same position than the others and for a lot of people, that is more than enough motive for them to move, although it is not encouraged to just move after considering salaries only.

Choosing salaries over opportunities is a true dilemma, you have to consider a lot of things apart from salary.

That is why you have to always make sure that you are really interested for the position you are applying for, both with the tasks involved and the payment provided.

On the other hand, we are not disputing that salary is important, if you have been with the company for a considerable amount of years, maybe four or five, then this is a reasonable time to look for a company that will provide you with better pay as a professional.

Shows lack of responsibility and loyalty

Job hopping to some may look like you lack responsibility because you are not able to stick with one company or job for a long time, you give the impression of being unreliable, and that you lack commitment specially to prospective employers.

Every prospective employers appreciate employees who are loyal to their jobs/company.

So, job hopping makes it look hard for you to appear loyal to a company.

The question to them will be if you can not stick around for a long time, what then if they hire you?

To a certain extent, job hopping will make you look like you only care about money and changing jobs repeatedly may signal to hiring managers or employers that you are just after a higher salary.

It can be career suicide if not done properly

Job hopping can be an easy path to a higher salary but bouncing from position to position can be a serious red flag to prospective employers especially when hiring.

If you keep jumping for money but do not explore your passions, you are going to end up dissatisfied.

Most companies try to avoid hiring job hoppers and for one reason, they are afraid that the prospective employee will not have a long-term relationship with the company.

One thing hiring managers look for when hiring is patterns of your career progression.

A good pattern shows a clear career progression, not where one has worked for more than five companies in a short period of time.

While job hopping is considered a career suicide, today it is almost expected considering that people are looking for better jobs with job security.

In that sense, job hopping can be more effective to those with more experience and those who have reached a plateau in their career growth and it will be effective as it will bring that experience to other organisations, which is appealing and beneficial to forthcoming employers.

Job hopping can be beneficial to your career as long as you do it right and know why you are doing.

Constructive job hopping takes thought and planning to achieve the goals of moving forward, but if not done properly, it can also be career suicide.

Each job change should be carefully planned so that it can meet the short and long-term goals that you have set in your professional journey.