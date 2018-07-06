Jamaican singer rekindles romance with Zimbos

JAMAICAN dancehall reggae artiste Charly Black, who failed to perform in the country last month amid reports that he had missed his connecting flight from Toronto to Kenya, en-route to Zimbabwe, is now scheduled to perform at LongCheng Plaza in Harare on August 4.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Charly Black, real name Desmond Mendize, has already confirmed the new date of the concert dubbed “Charly Black Party Animal Reloaded” in a 49-second video that is circulating on social media platforms.

“Warriors Entertainment, David House, Vokal Saturday the 4th of August, Charly Black returns to Zimbabwe. I will be performing live, place be LongCheng ground, the return,” he said.

One of the concert organisers Simbarashe “Dhama” Chanachimwe of David House Promotions told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that everything was in place, having finalised all the relevant paperwork for the show.

“Once again, we apologise to all the dancehall fans and other arts stakeholders for the postponed concert last month.

We had tried our best to get Charly Black here, but we failed, as it was something beyond our control. But for now, everything is in order and we promise fans a well-organised concert,” he said.

“We urge fans to buy advance tickets of the concert selling at $10 ordinary, $25 and $50 for VIP and VVIP respectively on web to avoid last-minute rush.”

The Me Nuh Fraid hitmaker makes a return after his maiden performance three years ago at the same venue, where he staged a stellar show that left fans clamouring for more.

Charly Black will be supported by top dancehall artistes, among them Soul Jah Love, Guspy Warrior, Freeman, Kinnah, Dadza D and Queen Khadija as well as wheel spinners Judgment Yard, Templeman and Gary B, Raydizz Selekta Base and BodySlam

Family.