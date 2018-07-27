Jah Prayzah, ExQ up for top award

TOP music acts Jah Prayzah and ExQ − who are part of the former’s Military Touch Movement (MTM) recording label − have been nominated for awards at the 5th edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (Afrimma).

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The Afrimma awards ceremony has been slated for October 7 at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas in the United States.

Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that they were excited by the nomination, which he said was proof of the hardwork they were putting in at MTM.

“This basically proves that at MTM, we are working hard and people are noticing our work. It has been three years in a row now that Jah Prayzah has been nominated in the Best Male Southern Africa category and having ExQ nominated in the same award is a feeling that we can’t explain,” Mushapaidze said.

“It shows that the stable is moving forward and we really hope that all our artistes are nominated the next time.”

The duo was nominated in the Best Male (Musician) Southern Africa and will battle it out against South Africa’s Nasty C, Emtee, Casper Nyovest, Tresor, Prince Kaybee, Tha Dogg (Namibia), Roberto(Zambia) and Shyn (Madagascar) .

The Kutonga Kwaro hitmaker, however, will also battle for honours against some of Africa’s finest in the Best Live Act category.

Jah Prayzah recently launched his new single titled Ronika at Club Sankayi which was received with mixed feelings by his fans, but has so far gained more than 138 000 views on YouTube a week after its release.

Music superstar OIiver “Tuku” Mtukudzi was honoured with the African Legend Award at Afrimma 2017, while local musicians Ammara Brown, Winky D and Brian Soko have been nominated in various categories in the past.

MTM, established in February last year, is also home to Nutty O, Tahle Wedzinza and producer Tamuka.