Jah Prayzah charms TRACE Africa

HIGH-FLYING musician, Jah Prayzah said the coming of TRACE Africa — a music channel on the digital satellite platforms dedicated to airing African music — for the premier of his new single Ronika, marks the beginning of a relationship that binds local entertainment with global players.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

TRACE Africa amplifies the continent’s artistic voices by showcasing music and culture concerts and videos from Africa.

The Kutonga Kwaro hitmaker is set to unveil the new single on Thursday at an event dubbed Trace Africa Night set for an upmarket nightspot, Club Sankayi, which will be covered live by TRACE Africa.

The night spot is owned by businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure.

“This is not only a big night for our new single, Ronika that will be launching on the same night TRACE Africa launches Trace Nights in Zimbabwe. It is a milestone and we are happy to be a part of it and pioneering it as well. It will be a massive event we will host in conjunction with the TRACE Africa team,” Jah Prayzah said.

“It is an opportunity for the whole Zimbabwean music players as top TRACE Africa executives are coming all the way to launch the event and the single.”

The single is a happy, feel-good song produced by DJ Tamuka and the video features some top South African models alongside Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze.

Meanwhile, the same night marks the first round of the Miss Sankayi preliminaries where the winning queen is set to drive away in a Mercedes Benz C200 as part of the prize.

With the opening of Sankayi along Kwame Nkrumah, which Ginimbi has described as a “big spender’s rendezvous”, the socialite has set another level of entertainment on the local showbiz scene.

Ginimbi recently brought in Nigerian music superstar Davido and Congolese rhumba musician Fally Ipupa under his G-Entertainment.