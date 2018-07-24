Insurance Companies must provide quality service

Standards Association for Zimbabwe (SAZ)’s director-general, Eve Gadzikwa, yesterday urged companies in the insurance sector to maintain quality standards for the benefit of their customers.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

Speaking at the Champions Insurance company’s ISO certification ceremony in Harare, Gadzikwa said:“What is the significance for this certification? For me the significance is that insurance is a regulated sector and very often organisations that are regulated sometimes say they do not do standards because they already have a regulator. In as much as insurance is a regulated sector, it is also important for this sector to follow certain minimum benchmarks for quality to satisfy customers. For us to be able to certify you, we also need to ensure that you are meeting your minimum requirements for the sector.”

Speaking at the same event, Champions Insurance’s managing director, Tambu Madzivire said they were delighted to be the first short-term insurance firm to receive the ISO 9001: 2015 certificate from SAZ.

“We are excited as Champions Insurance to be ISO certified ISO 9001:2015. The first thing to note is that we are the first short-term insurance company to receive this certificate, which is a plus for us and this is a certification which is to do with quality management. So this goes a long way in terms of the standard of the services that we are going to give to our clients and as such we are saying to our clients, when you come you are going to experience this from Champions Insurance,” she said.

ISO 9001 is a standard that sets out the requirements for a quality management system. It helps businesses and organisations to be more efficient and improve customer satisfaction. A new version of the standard, ISO 9001:2015, was launched in 2015, replacing the previous version (ISO 9001:2008).