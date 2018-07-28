In truth and eternal life

Christianity isn’t premised on suppositions or trial and error approach, but it’s a faith founded on conviction of the truth.

By Erasmus Makarimayi

Knowledge of the truth fuels our belief system. Born again believers should, therefore, not be tossed to and fro by religious winds signifying nothing. Believers’ footing is that which they know and are made free by knowledge of the truth.

We’re not on experimental mission with outcomes that will catch us unawares. It’s a walk of faith not a futile journey, with endless possibilities, but an assurance of truth and irrevocable eternal life. Our ears are not tickling to be misled by heresy. What we, hitherto, don’t know, we have the Bible to guide us and the indwelling Holy Spirit to illuminate.

While God is omniscient that we cannot know Him in the scope of His unending knowledge as the Alpha and Omega, we have Christ Jesus, His testimony of truth and eternity.

We understand and walk in this confidence and assurance. John the beloved reveals in 1 John 5:20, “And we know that the Son of God is come, and hath given us an understanding, that we may know him that is true, and we are in him that is true, even in his Son Jesus Christ. This is the true God, and eternal life.”

The Mirror Bible simplifies it, “This is what has become distinctly clear to us: the coming of the son of God is God’s mission accomplished! He is the incarnate Christ.

The moment all of Scripture pointed to, has arrived! The son is present! In him God has given us the greatest gift, a mind whereby we may know him who is true; and in the same knowing, to find ourselves there in him who is true!

Mankind is fully included and located in him, in his son Jesus Christ; this means that whatever Jesus is as son, we’re. This is the true God; this is the life of the ages!” Self explanatory.

Having come from death, this knowledge liberates and empowers us. Before salvation, that is before we’re born again believers we’re simply existing going about the motions of life as dead beings.

Apostle Paul puts it thus in Ephesians 2:1, Amplified, “AND YOU [He made alive], when you were dead (slain) by [your] trespasses and sins”.

Earlier, John had brought this to our attention. 1 John 5:12, New King James, reads, “He who has the Son has life; he who does not have the Son of God does not have life.”

This is revealed to us to know the truth and certainty of eternal life. 1 John 5:13, New King James, establishes, “These things I have written to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life, and that you may continue to believe in the name of the Son of God.”

When the gospel of Christ, the grace of God, the good news of Jesus Christ or the Glad Tidings of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ was preached and we believed, we received eternal life.

In the gospels, Apostle John had recorded foundational words of the gospel by Jesus. John 14:20 records, “At that day ye shall know that I am in my Father, and ye in me, and I in you.”

We’re in the truth and life. Answering Thomas, Jesus had told us in John 14:6, “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”

In Christ we’re secured in the right and correct way, the truth and life everlasting. In Christ our unity and fellowship with God is sealed. Our hearts are put to rest in peace, assurance and confidence in 1 John 2:7-8, “[7] Brethren, I write no new commandment unto you, but an old commandment which ye had from the beginning. The old commandment is the word which ye have heard from the beginning. [8] Again, a new commandment I write unto you, which thing is true in him and in you: because the darkness is past, and the true light now shineth.” We’re past darkness.

What is true of Christ is true with us in Him. 1 John 4:17, Amplified, settles, “In this [union and communion with Him] love is brought to completion and attains perfection with us, that we may have confidence for the day of judgment [with assurance and boldness to face Him], because as He is, so are we in this world.”

We, therefore, don’t live in trepidation but in love. Apostle Paul tells us in Acts 17:28, “For in him we live, and move, and have our being; as certain also of your own poets have said, For we are also his offspring.”

We’re not facing eternal damnation but we live and move freely in Him realising all things pertaining to life and godliness.

We’re not dead but alive for evermore. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

lAll Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

