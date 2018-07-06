Imbube groups join hands for expo

SOME imbube groups have joined hands towards promoting each other in preparation of the third edition of imbube festival dubbed Rise Up Chothoza Mfana Imbube Expo scheduled for August 11 at Bulawayo Theatre.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Imbube is a form of vocal music made popular in South Africa by groups such as Ladysmith, Black Mambazo and Amabhubesi and Black Umfolosi groups have made the genre popular.

The annual event will feature groups among them Black Umfolosi, Ukukhanya Kwezwe, Sunduza, Indosakusa The Morning Star, Men of Influence, Great Stars Ijongosi, Amaqhawe ENkosi and Ibutho lika Kristu.

In an interview with Southern Eye Life & Style the expo chairman Oscar Siziba said the event was meant to revive the imbube genre which most look down upon in Zimbabwe.

“This expo is meant not to support one group, but the genre as a whole. We want to spread the genre to other small groups such as in schools. We want them to be taught at ground level and to leave a legacy,” he said.

“This time, the expo is not about singing only, but we want to do an association which will help the imbube members in a time of need such as during death. The idea behind development solely lies in our hands because if we fail too, no one will do it for us.”

Meanwhile, Men of Influence member, Mthandazo Nyoni, said he was happy with the changes experienced in the genre.

“There are many challenges faced by local imbube groups, chief among them lack of promoters as well as support from people. We have however, started seeing some changes with regard to media coverage and the introduction of awards,” he said.