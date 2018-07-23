I’m a peace builder — Nkomo’s son

Sibangilizwe Nkomo, son of the late former Vice-President Joshua Nkomo, says he has chosen to remain unattached to any of the country’s political parties, but regularly attends their meetings to preach peace.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Nkomo told Southern Eye yesterday that his appearance at the MDC Alliance rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday should not be misconstrued as confirmation of his membership to the opposition party.

“I was invited by the MDC Alliance and my job is to build peace bridges. I attend any political party meetings only by invitations to preach peace. I have been invited by Zanu PF, PF Zapu and attended. My message to the people is “peace, love and tolerance”. I always tell people to preserve peace. No one wants to see another person’s blood,’’ said Nkomo.

Nkomo is on record saying that he was not yet ready to join mainstream politics.

He insisted that he was not yet mature for political party politics although he came from a family with a strong political background, adding his most preoccupation at the moment was revival of the Joshua Nkomo Cultural Movement in honour of his late father.