‘I will turn around the fortunes of ward 28‘

Aspiring councillor for Harare’s ward 28, Gerald Maguranyanga (independent), has pledged to diligently serve his area through optimum leadership, once residents of Glen Norah; elect him in Monday’s polls.

By Tinotenda Munyukwi

In an interview with NewsDay yesterday, Maguranyanga said his decision to vie for the council seat came after consultations with residents, who vested confidence in him to turnaround the dwindling fortunes of the ward as well as those of Harare as a city.

He said he was confident of defeating his rivals who have the backing of political parties. Maguranyanga said he decided to contest the elections as an independent candidate because he was a concerned resident who was also being affected by the myriad of problems facing the neighbourhood where he was born.

“I would like to help usher in transformation for ward 28 and Harare City; service delivery must be earnestly restored, and brought back in its entirety, and without compromise,” Maguranyanga said.

“Preliminary consultations with senior and other key residents of the ward made it very clear that they didn’t want the soiled baggage of party politics. Their current response has been overwhelming and quite emotional for me and my campaign team and the verdict can only go one way.”

The coming election is expected to bring forth a shift from corruption, which has run down most local authorities as most of them lack transparency and accountability.

Maguranyanga pledged accountability to the people of Harare and ward 28 while maintaining that no one was above the law and should anyone find themselves on the wrong side, they should face the full wrath of the law.

“It would be good for men and women fingered in the corruption in council to clear their names or conversely, face justice for any illegal misappropriation of council land,” Maguranyanga said.

Coming from a sporting background, Maguranyanga also said prioritising the revitalisation of recreational facilities, which have been vandalised and run down, was important and it was something that he would push for once elected into council.

“It is totally intolerable if not angering that thousands of gifted young children are condemned to playing only a fake form of soccer using a fake ball in the form of plastics, crudely put together to resemble a ball,” he said.