‘I lied about rape’

A BINGA pupil who had dragged a primary school teacher to court for rape has confessed that she was seeking revenge after he made her pregnant and denied responsibility.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

The Mpinami Primary School teacher at Manjolo Business Centre had been on trial for rape since February after the 18-year-old girl reported that he had raped him in a bush.

Allegations were that on January 29 at around 6pm, the Form 4 pupil went to a nearby borehole to fetch water in the company of her sister’s daughter.

Hwange regional magistrate Collet Ncube heard that the accused followed the girls and instructed the other girl to go back home after which he dragged the complainant into a bush and raped her once.

The girl said she had tried to free herself but was overpowered and after the offence, he threatened to beat her if she disclosed the matter and she complied.

However, she told her relatives that she had been raped the following month after missing her periods.

Several state witnesses testified against the girl that the two were known lovers in the area and evidence to prove that she had been raped could not be established.

The girl later told the court that she had fabricated the case after her boyfriend had rejected her after she broke the pregnancy news.

Following the girl’s confession, the magistrate advised her to apply for maintenance once the child was born before acquitting the teacher.