Hwange wraps up Chibuku preliminaries

THE annual Chibuku Neshamwari traditional dance competition provincial search will culminate with finals in Hwange, Matabeleland North on Saturday.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The provincial search will be hosted at Jabulani Beerhall in Hwange, with 10 groups battling for the sole ticket to represent the province in the national finals set for Mutare on August 4.

Inguquko White stars, Simunye Arts Ensemble, Nsumbule, Vuka Mthwakazi, Inkume Arts, Imvimbi Arts, African Traditional Vibes, Gule Wamkulu, Pezhuba Pachena, Vulindlela Theatre Production are the groups that will compete.

Last year’s Matabeleland North provincial winners Black Amakhwezi will not be participating in this year’s edition.

Speaking to Southern Eye Lifestyle, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Matabeleland North provincial programmes officer, Philani Dube, said all was set for the competition.

“We are ready to host the preliminary finals. All the participating groups are ready to do battle. Hosting the preliminaries at the last stage of the search has enabled the participants to prepare well, given that they have enough time to do so. The 10 groups are optimistic that they will win and go on to bring the national championship to Matabeleland North,” Dube said.

Dube commended the sponsors, Delta Beverages, for offering traditional dance groups a platform to shine.

“Traditional dance has been shunned by many, but it’s something which holds our culture and customs. We thank Delta for this opportunity that they have given our groups to showcase and exchange cultural norms through dance,” he said.

The host province, Manicaland, will be represented by Mbende Jerusarema group Dhuma Tasangana.

Last year Bulawayo-based Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble won the national traditional dance finals that were held at White City stadium, and pocketed the $7 000 prize money, while Culture Warriors and How Mine Chioda from Matabeleland South were runners-up and pocketed $5 000 and $3 000, respectively.