Highlanders assess striker

FORMER How Mine striker Tinashe Makanda is training with Highlanders with indications that he could be coach Madinda Ndlovu’s first major signing of the current midseason transfer window which opened this week.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The 24-year-old striker who was with South Africa’s National First Division side Stellenbosch for the past six months, is back in the country and has been spotted at Bosso’s training sessions.

Ndlovu is desperate for a top striker, although Makanda cannot be described as a lethal marksman, but he can provide the coach with some attacking options.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said he would not be releasing any names of players that they intend to sign, but sources confirmed that Makanda, who has also trained with Bulawayo City, is close to sealing a deal with Bosso.

“In principle there are possibilities of incoming and outgoing players and for those coming in; it will depend on their availability and affordability. The technical team continues to look at possibilities in the attacking area. We will not talk about names. We continue to scout and you don’t count your chicks before they hatch. There is the issue of confidentiality between clubs and so forth, so we always try to remain professional,” Dube said.

Makanda signed for Stellenbosch in January this year and his contract was not renewed when it expired last month.

He scored two goals in eight matches for the team and featured in the Nedbank Cup when his side lost 2-1 to giants Kaizer Chiefs in March. Ndlovu has always bemoaned a lack of a deadly striker for his ambitious project at Highlanders.

“Our strike force is behind in terms of the project, so we need to try and look in that area so that while we build, we build something that has direction. With the way we play, we create so many chances but we miss them,” Ndlovu said.

Highlanders want to strengthen their attack as they could soon lose on-loan attacking midfielder Nigel Makumbe, who has been invited for trials at SuperSport United with his FC Platinum colleague Kevin Moyo.

Sources have also said Ndlovu is also keen on Highlanders’ developmental side striker Brighton Makopa to maintain the club’s drive to promote from the juniors in line with his project to preserve the club’s culture.