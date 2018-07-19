High school student produces film

GLEV View 1 High student Naureen Vutuza’s dream of becoming a filmmaker came true after producing her debut film, Unfairness of Life, which is set to premier on July 26 at Eastgate Ster Kinekor, Harare.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Vutuza (18), who is also an aspiring musician, said her first experience with film was when she featured in the local production, Overspill, in which she played the role of Thembi.

“After featuring in Overspill, I felt motivated to do my own production and asked fellow producers how to go about it. I also attended meetings with other filmmakers and I joined ZFIDP and learnt a lot,” she said.

“My dream eventually came true due to support I got from my parents. I am so proud of them, very few back their children’s aspirations, but mine gave me a golden opportunity to showcase my talent to the nation.”

She said it was not an easy journey, as everyone looked up to her and she had to exercise control over people that were older than her.

“Sometimes it was hard to control those older than me, but I then learned to manage many people and to be a responsible person and to be professional,” she said.

“I am still learning and hoping to go to a film school after my A Level. I believe in trying and getting to know how other people are doing it.”

Vutuza said the film, directed by Ashton Sydney Misinjo, was based on a true story about a girl who gets abused by her aunt following the death of her parents. It features 11 actors, including Stella January, Andrew Mutamiri and Telliza Masendu.

Standard tickets are going for $5, $10 (VIP) and $15 (VVIP).