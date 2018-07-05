Harmony Singers to host opera music gala

OPERA music lovers in Harare are in for a three-day musical fiesta organised by renowned choral music outfit, Chitungwiza Harmony Singers, and running from July 19 to 21 at the at Reps Theatre main stage .

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The group is planning to dish out great pieces such as the late Italian composer Vincenzo Bellini’s Norma, among other delicacies.

The choir’s spokesperson Judith Gwande said the annual event that was launched last year was meant to promote opera music in Zimbabwe.

“We have decided to promote opera music in Zimbabwe. We want to make the genre reach great heights just like how South Africans have embraced it,” she said.

“Everyone should come and experience this music genre which is not that popular to many. We are also inviting all school choirs and their music departments to come and experience what great music composers wrote.”

Gwande said preparations for the three-day event were going according to script.

“A lot still needs to be done so we are working hard to make sure that everything gets in track before the day. The choir will be camping at Hunyani Hills Hotel from July 6 to 8 in preparation for this event,” she said.

“Day one and two will witness the participation of the main choir and few soloists. The final gala will have performances from guest pianist collaborating with soprano Molly Dzangare. The show closes on July 29 with Norma an opera from the great Italian composer Bellini.”