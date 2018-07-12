Gweru Agric show postponed

THE Midlands Show Society has postponed the Gweru Agricultural Show, which was scheduled to run from July 26 to 29, to next month as the initial dates were too close to the July 30 general elections.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

The agricultural show will now be held from August 16 to 19.

Show society chairperson Augustine Mpakurirwa, however, said the events and programmes planned for the exhibition would not be changed.

“The dates have now been moved to August 16 to 19 to ensure the show does not clash with elections,” he said.

Mpakurirwa said this year they were expecting over 30 000 people to attend the business extravaganza, up from the 20 000 that attended the show last year.

He said 18 new exhibitors including TN Group of companies, MacDonald Bricks, Pro Feeds, Zambezi Bulk Irrigation, the Insurance and Pensions Commission among others are expected to show case this year.

Mpakurirwa said more cattle will be exhibited at this year’s edition of the show after the Veterinary Services Department successfully contained the spread of foot and mouth disease in the province.

He also said various entertainment performances have been lined up, with contemporary musician Jah Prayzah expected to be the main draw card.

The Midlands Agricultural Show is the country’s third largest exhibition even after the Harare Agricultural Show and the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.