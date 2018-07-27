Gushure promises good governance

UNITED KINGDOM-BASED Harare’s ward 10 (Sunningdale)’s aspiring independent councillor, Trusty Gushure, has vowed to bring the Nottingham Council type of governance back home if elected into council in Monday’s elections.

BY VANESSA GONYE

Gushure said he was planning to put in place a twinning arrangement for Harare and Nottingham Council so that Harare could tap into experience of the British city.

“I am a representative of the non-white community in Nottingham. Given my role, I invited Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni to Nottingham so that we join forces in an exchange programme while making sure that we develop our own city in line with the Nottingham way of governance,” he said.

“Having the passion to ensure development in my own country and home, I decided to run as an independent candidate with the anticipation that I would help change the current state of affairs, especially in my ward. A lot is amiss in Sunningdale and I intend to change that given the expertise I have on how to run councils from my encounter with the UK’s Nottingham Council.”

Gushure’s main aim is to ensure that urban councils adopt a functional standard of governance.

“I want to help Harare with ideas on how to run properly, while at the same time luring investors to develop the fast crumbling local authority. I have a bigger picture for Harare and I hope it will also motivate other cities,” Gushure said.

Marondera’s ward 12, Givemore Mavunga, also said that he intended to use the international exposure he acquired when he was pursuing studies to bring development to the rural council and ensure that its constituents were economically developed.

“People of ward 12, with this international experience, by voting for me, you will be saying yes to economic empowerment and development,” Mavunga said in a letter to prospective voters in his area.

Mavunga also pledged to use his background as a teacher to ensure that education was made accessible to his ward.

“I am a retired teacher, and if elected into office, I will be able to work in loco-parentis to other people’s children in their quest for education,” he said.