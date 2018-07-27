Gospel musicians sing for peace

THE stage is set for today’s Zimbabwe Peace Gospel Festival featuring the crème de la crème of the country’s gospel music under the theme Shout to the Lord, as a way off promoting peace and tolerance ahead of the forthcoming elections set for Monday.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The festival, scheduled for the Glamis Arena in Harare, is being organised by Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) in partnership with church bodies, which among them are the Zimbabwe Council of Churches and the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe.

The fiesta will kick off around 10am, with a street procession during which church groups and the public will gather along Simon Muzenda Street and march along Jason Moyo Street to the Glamis Arena.

ZTA chief executive Karikoga Kaseke said religion was an important aspect of tourism.

“Peace and tranquillity is a unique selling point for destination Zimbabwe and tourism thrives in a peaceful environment, which is why for this year’s edition we are advocating for peace,” he said.

Speaking at the festival launch ceremony a fortnight ago in Harare, Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Priscah Mupfumira said the concept of the feté was derived from the religious tourism concept and is imbedded in a complex of heritage tourism and mass tourism activities.

The event will bring together gospel artistes and ordinary people to advocate for peace in the country as we head towards the July 30 elections.

Musicians including Charles and Olivia Charamba, Mkhululi Bhebhe, Michael Mahendere, Machanic Manyeruke, Mathias Mhere, ZCC Mbungo Stars, Flame B, Tatenda Mahachi, Nyasha Mutonhori, Zimpraise, Vabati VaJehova and several mainline and pentecostal church choirs will perform.