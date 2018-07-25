Gospel artiste to launch second album

GOSPEL musician Kudakwashe Mandizvidza, known as Minister Kuda in gospel music circles is set to launch his second album, Bvuma, in Harare this Saturday.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

Mandizvidza told NewsDay Life & Style that the album was Holy Spirit-inspired.

“The album comprises different messages on salvation, God’s grace, thanksgiving and healing. We named it Bvuma based on the successes of the single which has been topping local gospel music charts since its release in March,” he said.

“It has been a great breakthrough for me as a minister of the gospel through music. I feel the need to preach through my music ministry, so on Bvuma, I want the word of God to reach far and wide.”

Mandizvidza extended his invitation to all social groups so that they experience one of gospel music’s life changing experiences at Dutch Hall in Harare.

Several gospel musicians, including Psalmist Takie Ndou from South Africa, Nyasha Mutonhori-Nyaparami, Vimbai Chisuko, Tawanda Tehillah Midzi and Talent Chando are expected to grace the event.

Produced by Wisdom “Wizzie” Nyaparami and Ellah Bass, the 10-track album features Psalmist Ndou on the song Mbiri Yose Kwamuri.

“Working with Ndou was an amazing experience. He taught me to be humble, considering that he himself is a great man but very humble,” Mandizvidza, who is currently doing pastoral studies, said.

His debut album was released in 2015, with the single Mbiri NdeyaJesu instantly rising to fame.

Songs on the latest album are Mbiri Yose, Zviratidzei, Murapi Mukuru, Ndinotenda, Holy Spirit, Nyasha Dzakandiwana, Worship Medly, Ndofamba Nemweya and You Are the Reason I Live.