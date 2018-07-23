Gallery hosts interface with visual artists

THE NATIONAL Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo (NGZ) will have an interface with visual artists and members of the art community titled the Bulawayo Conversation on July 27 to help art lovers appreciate artistic works.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

NGZ Bulawayo assistant curator Clifford Zulu said the Bulawayo Conversation will see art lovers get equipped with knowledge behind the visual artists’ work.

“We will talk about art exhibitions and the artists will have time to talk about their experience, feelings about their exhibitions and the motivation behind the art works,” he said.

Zulu said the invitation was open to all those eager to understand art.

“Anyone can come and participate, especially if you do not understand art. For example, the current exhibition Lost and Found, which is curated by Raphael Chikukwa and running under the theme Lost and Found: Resilience, Uncertainty, Expectations, Excitement and Hope, is about how to memorialise the events that changed the face of power and the political landscape,” he said.

“The experience that forged Zimbabwe’s new political and social order presents artists with an opportunity to revisit and reflect upon the journey that many Zimbabweans have walked.

“A lot of people want to know about it, so this is the time to meet and talk with the artists.”

Lost and Found: Expectations, Uncertainty, Excitement and Hope Exhibition provide a platform for Zimbabwean artists to reflect and interrogate the social and economic fabric in the country in light of its most recent political transition.