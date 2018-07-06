France outclass Uruguay to advance to semis

Cape Town – France have progressed through to the semi-finals of the Soccer World Cup in Russia after defeating Uruguay on Friday.

Sport24

Uruguay were without star striker Edinson Cavani after he failed to recover in time from the calf muscle injury he sustained against Portugal last week.

France took the lead five minutes before half-time in their quarter-final with a header slotted from defender Raphael Varane.

The French dominated an out of sorts Uruguay side leading 1-0 at half-time.

Antoine Griezmann extended France’s lead in the 61st minute with a long-range shot that Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera couldn’t hold on to it and the ball deflected into the net.

Brazil and Belgium will battle it out in their quarter-final match later tonight (20:00 SA time) to see who will face France in the semi-final.