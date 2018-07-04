Fire razes down NetOne shop

PROPERTY worth thousands of dollars went up in flames on Monday after a fire razed down a NetOne shop in Marondera.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Residents watched helplessly as the fire engulfed the building, with the police blocking bystanders from looting mobile phones and recharge cards.

Mashonaland East acting police provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza said he was waiting for a report from police officers investigating the incident.

Efforts to get a comment from NetOne officials were fruitless, with a junior employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, saying the fire destroyed goods in the storeroom and kitchen.

“The destruction mainly occurred in the storeroom and kitchen. It is in the storeroom where there are machines that deal with network systems,” the employee said.