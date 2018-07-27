Financial hiccups cripple upcoming artiste

UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe student Innocent Mpemba, who recently released his second single Hakuna Musikana Akashata, has since 2013 been struggling to produce an album due to financial challenges.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Mpemba told NewsDay Life & Style that after releasing a single, he had been trying hard to produce a full album after having written songs, but was being drawn back by lack of funds.

“I haven’t been able to release an album due to financial constraints, but I have written all the songs over a period of five years,” Mpemba said.

“I expect to release the album to be titled Mbuya Ndoenda next month, but I haven’t secured funding. I have written 10 tracks, but I might be forced to release seven or eight. The singles I released are not part of the album.”

Mpemba said Hakuna Musikana Akashata warns males against wasting their female counterparts’ time by pretending to love them, while they felt otherwise.

“Every girl is beautiful in the eyes of the beholder. If a guy doesn’t like a girl, he should not ask her out. I develop my music from things that I see happening on a daily basis,” he said.

Mpemba, who is studying an honours degree in Sociology, is inspired in his musical career by Oliver Mtukudzi, Thomas Mapfumo, Bob Nyabinde and Michael Jackson.