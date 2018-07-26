FC Platinum, Harare City to decide on Caf offer

FC PLATINUM and Harare City have welcomed the Premier Soccer League’s decision to offer them a chance to play in the Caf club competitions following the rescheduling of the continental club football tournaments to match the European calendar.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA/HENRY MHARA

The reigning league champions FC Platinum have been picked to represent the country in the Caf Champions League, while Harare City, who won the Chibuku Super Cup, were given the opportunity to play in the Caf Confederations Cup.

Caf recently agreed to change the calendar for the two competitions so that it is aligned with the European calendar.

As from next year, the competitions will be starting in September and end in May, but the next edition is starting in December this year and the final date for registration is October 15.

The local league, which still has 14 rounds of matches to play, can only declare a new champion who automatically qualifies to represent the country in the Champions League at the end of the season, which is set to be concluded in November. The same goes for the Chibuku Cup winners, with the competition also set to finish in late November.

“It’s a good development. We have not yet committed ourselves to going, but we will deliberate and map the way forward as soon as possible,” FC Platinum media liaison officer Chido Chizondo, said.

If they accept the offer as is hugely expected, the platinum miners will be out to atone for a disappointing show in the tournament this year after they bowed out in the preliminary stages following shocking back-to-back defeats against Deportivo de Agosto of Angola.

The club’s executive and the technical team were set to meet last night to discuss the offer.

Harare City are also yet to make a decision, but are likely to take the offer.

“Our club executive is yet to meet to deliberate on the matter. We want to thank the Premier Soccer League for the acknowledgment,” said Harare City corporate communications manager Michael Chideme.

The Sunshine Boys won the right to represent the country in the Confederations Cup after winning Chibuku Super Cup last season, but passed on the opportunity after they were relegated.

They were only readmitted into the top-flight league after How Mine pulled out of the league due to financial constrains.

City were readmitted just some few days before commencement of the league, but they have punched above their weight and are currently seventh on the log.

Despite their position in the standings, their coach Mark Harrison has declared that his team are the third best in the league, only behind second-placed Ngezi Platinum and log leaders FC Platinum.

The Zvishavane-based side are leading the perking order with 46 points after 20 games.