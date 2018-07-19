Everyone is a potential inmate: Zimondi

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Commissioner-General Paradzai Zimondi yesterday implored society to treat inmates with respect as all people had the potential to be incarcerated.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

Speaking during a donation of $50 000 worth of goods by the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, Zimondi said being in prison does not signify the end of one’s life.

“You will be surprised that in future some of the former prisoners will be in high places in society. Everyone of us is a potential inmate, this is why you should be able to treat people with dignity. This is a very good lesson to those who are in higher offices who might end up there (prison),” he said.

ZCDC chief executive officer, Morris Mpofu said the diamond mining company cared for the upkeep of communities. The company donated 3 000 blankets, 2 000 soap bars, 5 000 packets of sanitary wear, 40 food containers and five wheelchairs, among other goods.