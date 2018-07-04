Epworth duo in trouble over Mnangagwa posters

TWO Zanu PF activists based in Epworth appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday facing charges of contravening a section of the Electoral Act after they allegedly defaced President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s campaign posters.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Peter Bizare (29) and Tatenda Kamutungunde (25) were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded them to July 13 on $20 bail each.

It is the State’s case that on June 30 at around 3am, Bizare and Kamutungunde, who are believed to be sympathetic to independent candidate and sitting legislator Zalera Makari, pasted their candidate’s posters on the unnamed complainant’s tuckshop wall without seeking his consent.

The State alleges in the process, the duo then tore Mnangagwa’s two posters which were on the screen of the tuckshop.

Later on the same day, Bizare, Kamutungunde and their accomplices, who are still at large, again went to the complainant’s home and threatened him.

It is alleged one of the suspects, Nicholus Bhizari, who is still at large held the complainant by the collar while others were shouting at him.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.