ED chides Chamisa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has lashed out at MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, accusing him of raising “unsubstantiated” vote rigging claims just to soil the ruling Zanu PF party’s image after realising that he was heading for a crushing defeat in the July 30 general elections.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA / KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

Addressing thousands of youths at a Zimbabwe Congress of Students’ Union (Zicosu)-organised students convention in Harare yesterday, Mnangagwa described the MDC-T as “a little political party trembling with fear” over the prospect of losing the polls.

“As we approach the peak of an exciting campaign period towards the 2018 harmonised general elections, government has put in place all the necessary measures to ensure that our elections are free, fair and credible. I am aware of little political parties that are afraid of elections. They get frightened by democracy, but democracy has come to stay in this new dispensation. We allow people to have freedom of speech and we guarantee that this election shall be free, fair, transparent and credible, peaceful and non-violent,” he said.

Chamisa has accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) of conniving with Zanu PF to rig the elections in favour of Mnangagwa, by manipulating the printing of ballot papers, among other shortcomings.

Mnangagwa challenged the students to shun politicians who make false promises.

“We want our people to vote for those who they want except those who promise the moon,” he said.

Chamisa has come under attack for promising to revolutionise the public transport system by introducing bullet trains and modernising the country’s road network to meet international standards.

Mnangagwa promised students that he would meet with their leadership, vice-chancellors and ministers to iron out problems they encountered at various universities and colleges.

“As your President, I pledge a brighter future for you, jobs prosperity and hope, during the six months that we have been in office, I am unable to cope up with the new projects that our country is opening on a daily basis,” he said.

The Zicosu leadership pledged to ensure a resounding victory for the Zanu PF leader, saying the July 30 election was a done deal.