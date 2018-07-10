Econet answers Chinotimba women’s call

CHINOTIMBA residents have gotten a reprieve from Econet Victoria Falls marathon sponsors after they set aside 15% to go towards bee harvesting to curb the rising human-wildlife conflict in the area while creating employment for women in the high density suburb.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

This was revealed by the marathon’s sponsorship manager Debbie Harrison on the sidelines of the just-ended event which attracted over 4 000 runners.

She said the charity initiative will be directed by Charlene Hewett under Greenline Trust and the project has been named as Ele Bee Fence.

The Ele-Bee project was established to help keep elephants out of Chinotimba, according to Harrison.

“It is a massive an non-evasive bee hive that navigates the areas to keep the elephants out so that these animals and residents can live in harmony together and at the same time, they are going to be harvesting honey to give jobs to the local ladies here and create more opportunities for them in future,” she said.

Harrison said they also sponsored the recycling project where a group of clean up teams were funded to keep the town clean even after the marathon.

Econet Operations chief executive officer, Fayaz King said another advocated initiative was education awareness for underprivileged girl child headed by United States Higher Life Foundation.