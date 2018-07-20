Dynamos bank on home record

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa is banking on home record as they host Ngezi Platinum in a potentially explosive Castle Lager Premiership tie at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Glamour Boys have not tasted defeat against the platinum miners in Harare since their promotion into the top-flight league two years ago.

The Mhondoro-based side secured a ticket to play in the Premiership in 2016, but for all their dominance against the Glamour Boys, they have not managed to beat them at their home turf.

Ngezi have always been rendered powerless every time they come to Harare to face Dynamos.

Last term, Tonderai Ndiraya’s men won 2-0 at the Baobab Stadium, but were edged 3-2 in the reverse fixture at the National Sports Stadium.

In 2016, the encounter at the Baobab ended in a 0-0 stalemate, but then the Harare giants overcame Ngezi 2-0 at Rufaro.

And this home record appears to have emboldened Mutasa and his men ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Ngezi are tussling it out for the championship with leaders FC Platinum.

They are in second place with 41 points while FC Platinum have 45 points from 19 matches.

A win against Dynamos will help them keep their title hopes alive while a stumble could see them falling further behind should FC Platinum win against Caps United at Mandava.

But Dynamos, on 10th place with only 22 points, are also desperate for maximum points and sparks are certain to fly in this encounter.

That they have not lost a match since the resumption of the second half, speaks volume about their ambition.

They drew their last two matches against Shabanie (2-2) and Chicken Inn (1-1).

Mutasa is confident they will be able to register a victory against Ngezi Platinum.

“So far so good, we have been doing well and we only have tomorrow to prepare, but basically we have a team that is really itching to go.

“The first game when we came back, we scored one and conceded one. The second game we scored two and conceded two goals. We are looking at all the areas, the defending aspect and attacking aspect. We are saying if we score plus two goals we should be able to win the game.

“We are confident, we have played them before and they beat us and it is not something that is new to us. We have gone to Ngezi and they beat us, but I don’t remember them getting three points here,” Mutasa said.

“I think all the players are up and about, they ready to do duty for the team.

“Ocean (Mushure) is around and he is part of the mix. We will see how it goes whether he will be in or not,” Mutasa added.