Denver back at DeMbare

DYNAMOS’ prodigal son, Denver Mukamba yesterday marked his return to the club following a six-month stint with rivals Caps United, by attending the team’s training session in Harare.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Mukamba has been out of the picture since he went AWOL at Caps United, who decided to deregister him after failing to tame the players’ errant behaviour where he just decides to be truant whenever he chooses to.

The same antics strained his relationship with Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa last year after the player stopped reporting for training during his team’s title run against Ngezi Platinum and eventual winners FC Platinum.

Mukamba also failed to report for pre-season training on time, and when he eventually reported for duty, Mutasa had already decided he could not work with the player, which forced the former Warriors captain to seek a new home at the Green Machine.

While Mutasa allowed Mukamba to train with the rest of the squad yesterday, it was not clear whether the coach had agreed to work with the player this time.

Mutasa was said to be in meetings with the club leadership, presumably to iron out Mukamba’s issue.

Team manager Richard Chihoro confirmed that the player attended yesterday’s training session but he was not sure whether the attacker will be registered ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

“What I can confirm is that he was at training today. I do not know if he is in the coach’s plans. He is the one who will decide whether the player will be registered or not,” Chihoro said.

Mukamba disappeared from the scene for more than a month, forcing Caps United into terminating the relationship.

The Dembare leadership is looking at mending its relationship with some of its players that include Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba who left the country over the club’s failure to remunerate him on time. The Glamour Boys have lost eight of the 20 games they have played and have so far dropped seven points from the three games in the second half of the season.

At the weekend, they lost to Ngezi Platinum Stars following draws against Shabanie and Chicken Inn.

They have 22 points in the bag and are a massive 24 points behind log leaders FC Platinum.

At Makepekepe, Mukamba scored three goals. Against Herentals, he stormed through the goal area, firing a low short drive, and gave his club an assured win.

He plotted the Glamour Boys’ (parent club) downfall with a solitary strike that handed the Green Machine the bragging rights.