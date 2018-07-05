DeMbare seek Amidu return

DYNAMOS have launched a bid to woo back unsettled FC Platinum Brett Amidu (right), and the midfielder is one of the big name players on the team’s ambitious wish list as they seek a turn of fortunes in the second half of the season.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Glamour Boys who are looking to strengthen the side after a difficult start to the campaign, want to secure the midfielder on loan.

The transfer window opened on July 1 and will close at the end of the month, thus offering clubs an opportunity to beef up or release some players they believe are not helping their cause.

And reports yesterday suggested the Harare giants have targeted their former stars Amidu, Christian Ntouba, Farai Mupasiri as well as ex-Hobro IK midfilder Tanaka Chinyahara to strengthen their squad.

Amidu has struggled to hold down a first team shirt at the champions since he decided to switch to the Zvishavane-based side and is reported to have expressed his willingness to return to the club where he expects guaranteed game time.

“At the moment, he is not considering anything other than playing football. He is desperate to play, remember he has not been involved much at FC Platinum.

”Brett is not the kind of player who is interested in money. He simply wants to play and this has motivated him to consider coming back,” said a source close to the negotiations.

FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo confirmed talks were under way. “Yes there are talks going on. They (Dynamos) want the player on loan so we have written to them stating the amount for the loan deal and we are still to get a response from them,” she said.

FC Platinum have already released Hillary Bakacheza and Nigel Papius to Triangle and Shabanie Mine respectively on loan deals.

Amidu left the Harare giants at the start of the 2017 season to join the Zvishavane outfit on a three-year deal. He now has six months left on his current deal with FC Platinum.

Dynamos who have lost Raphael Manuvire, are desperate to replace him with another big name player in the mould of Amidu while Chinyahara is another suitable option.

The Lloyd Mutasa-coached side has struggled in front of goal this term where they have scored just 14 goals in 17 matches, and after being beaten to the signature of the league’s top goalscorer David Temwanjira, they have set their sights on Mupasiri while plans are afoot to bring back Cameroonian star Ntouba.

Ntouba called it quits at the start of the season due to frustration as Dynamos reneged on their promise to pay him his dues.

However, with the new administration led by banker Isiah Mupfurutsa now in place, efforts have been made for reconciliation.

The Cameroonian top scored for the Glamour Boys last term with 12 goals in a season in which they were unfortunate to be beaten to the title by FC Platinum on the very last day of the league programme to finish in second place.

Dynamos are set to host Chicken Inn at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday as the second half of the season resumes after a two-week break.

Action resumes on Saturday, with all the matches on the day set for a 2pm kick-off as the premier league moved to avoid a Fifa World Cup counter-attraction. Sunday matches will revert back to the normal 3pm kick-off.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 18 fixtures:

Saturday: Harare City v Caps United (Rufaro), FC Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Mandava), Herentals v Ngezi Platinum (National Sports Stadium). All matches kick off at 2pm.

Sunday: Mutare City Rovers v Nichrut (Vengere), Dynamos v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), Black Rhinos v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Yadah (Luveve), Triangle United v Shabanie Mine (Gibbo), Chapungu v Bulawayo City (Ascot). All matches kick off at 3pm