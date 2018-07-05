Cops conditionally clear MLF prayer meeting

POLICE in Bulawayo have given secessionist Mthwakazi Liberation Front (MLF) activists the green light to hold their “Breaking the Silence” prayer meeting at the Stanley Square on Saturday, on condition the group does not cause public disorder and make inflammatory statements.

BY SILAS NKALA

Officer Commanding Bulawayo West Chief Superintendent Marshal Dube ordered that there will be no toyi-toying at the meeting.

“The office acknowledges the meeting subject to the following conditions; the meeting be held between the stipulated time (from 10am to 4pm), that no thorough fare or public place should be blocked or obstructed in any manner, that the smooth flow of traffic shall not be disrupted, that there shall be no interference with the police officers on duty and every lawful instruction given by police officers on duty will be adhered to. No persons or participants shall carry or possess any object adapted to be used for causing injury to others and that no derogatory or inflammatory statements will be made at the meeting or precincts,” Dube said in response to the MLF’s request for the meeting.

He added: “Ensure that participants do not throw articles at persons, motor vehicles and buildings. This office reserves the right in terms of the Public Order and Security Act 11:17 to immediately prohibit the meeting, if it is satisfied that the meeting will result in public disorder, a breach of peace and disorderly or riotous conduct. Strict compliance with provisions of POSA supra is therefore called for.”

Party secretary-general, Andrea Sibanda claimed that various social and religious groups including traditional leaders, churches and war veterans would take part in the “Mthwakazi Movement of Breaking the Silence” which will be officiated by MLF vice-president Nkosinathi Mkhwananzi.

Convener of the meeting, Charles Thomas said Gukurahundi victims and the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace have also been invited to narrate their experiences of the atrocities which claimed over 20 000 people in Matabeleland and Midlands regions in the 1980’s.