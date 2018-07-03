Code’s Chikohora targets youth in Gweru Urban

COALITION of Democrats’ aspiring Gweru Urban parliamentary candidate, Trust Chikohora, has launched various developmental projects targeting the youth, as he seeks to endear himself with the niche electorate ahead of the July 30 polls.

Stephen Chadenga

The former Common Markets for Eastern and Southern Africa business council secretary-general and Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce president said the youth were an important group in the development of the country, hence his decision to focus on their needs.

“The youth are essential for the development of our city and our country and for this reason my campaign has a special focus on the youth,” Chikohora told Southern Eye.

He said he supported youth, particularly in arts and sport, to nurture their talents to keep them busy.

“I have supported the girl child as the main sponsor of Miss Gweru beauty pageant with a purpose of helping the models with their community projects,” he said.

“I also support the under 17 football as well as women soccer through sponsoring the Trust Chikohora Football. I have supported Young Stars Football Academy at Gafa (stadium) in Mtapa suburb and the main purpose of this initiative is to keep the youth off the streets and away from bad habits such as alcohol and drugs.”

Chikohora said if elected into office, he would market Gweru and facilitate investment through his various business networks to create employment for the youths.

He said he had lined up training programmes for youths in entrepreneurship so that they could start their own projects as well as arrange linkages between youth projects and large corporates in order to develop markets for their (youths) produce.