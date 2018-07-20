Chivaviro marks 20 years in music

SOUTH Africa-based gospel musician Togarepi Chivaviro on Tuesday marked two decades in the cut-throat music industry, with the launch of a DVD album off his latest offering, Matishamisa-Jireh, in Harare.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

His fans organised the screening of the video-album as part of the launch.

Speaking from his base in Germiston yesterday, Chivaviro, who is famed for the hit song Ebenezer-Tiri Munyasha, said the video album was dedicated to his fans across the world, hence their participation in all the songs.

“The DVD album is different in that we featured our fans in all the video songs. These fans include some from overseas. We just felt it is time for us to honour the fans, as we celebrate 20 years in the music industry. We gave them a platform to shine and, at the same time, thanking them for being there for us all these years,” he said.

“We have seven video songs which we shot in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal in South Africa and then areas like Harare, Mutare, Mt Hampden and Kadoma back home. We captured fans’ voices from as far afield as the United States, Europe and Australia.”

The video songs on the album include It’s Not Over, Matishamisa, Jesu Ndanga Ndakurasa, Hande Tinovaka, Shingirira, Jesus the Captain and Mwari Havanyadzise.

The video album was produced by Itai Charambira of Iten Productions.

Meanwhile, Chivaviro’s latest album is rocking the airwaves, with the song Hande Tinovaka being the most favourite of Radio Zimbabwe’s Coca Cola Top 20.

His previous DVD albums include Nguva Yakanakisisa, Live at HICC, Ishe Taungana, Ebenezer, Mhepo Inoperekedza, Maranatha and Live in Luton (UK).