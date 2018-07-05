Chiadzwa villagers demo against abuse cleared

Villagers in Chiadzwa have been cleared by police to hold a demonstration against the Zimbabwe Consolidation Diamond Company (ZCDC) today over alleged harassment at the hands of security officials and lack of development in the area.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The demonstration is being organised by Bocha Diamond Community Trust (BDCT).

An executive member of the pressure group, Moses Mukwada said they were going ahead with the demonstration despite repeated calls by ZCDC for dialogue.

“We are the organisers of the demonstration. We were given the clearance by police on Tuesday to go on with our protest after spending the whole day dialoguing with police and ZCDC officials. It is difficult to get a police clearance, but we are happy that we finally got it,” he said.

“Our reasons for the demonstration, among many are lack of development in the following areas: health, education and road network, electrification and human rights abuses by ZCDC security officials such as assaults.”

NewsDay is in possession of the police clearance letter which states that public peace should not be compromised during the demonstration.

“This office acknowledges receiving notice on the above, subject matter, the demonstration takes place using the stated route, at the venue and time stated in your notification,’’ the letter signed by officer commanding Mutare Rural District, a Chief Superintendent A Ndou, read.

“No occurrence verbal or non-verbal that threatens the Presidency of the Republic of Zimbabwe and security of State officials at the venues or otherwise shall be made.”

The letter was dated November 26, 2017, but only stamped for approval on July 3 this year.

Early this year, hundreds of Marange villagers took to the streets to demonstrate against ZCDC for allegedly failing to empower locals and rehabilitate roads, among other concerns.

The company has, however, pleaded for time to meet the demands of villagers which have been in place before the old miners were kicked out.

ZCDC public relations manager Sugar Chagonda was not immediately available for comment.