Charly Black to meet fans in ghettos

ORGANISERS of the forthcoming Jamaican dancehall reggae artiste Charly Black’s concert, said the singer will touch down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport two days earlier to meet some of his fans in high-density suburbs ahead of his scheduled performance on August 4, at LongCheng Plaza in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

One of the concert organisers, Simbarashe “Dhama” Chanachimwe of David House Promotions, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that they want ghetto youths and dancehall-reggae fans — who might not be able to attend the concert — to have an opportunity to interact with the musician.

“Our headlining artiste Charly Black will be arriving on a Thursday, August 2 from Brussels, Germany, enroute to Zimbabwe. We are going to have ghetto tours so that the visiting artiste can mix and mingle with fans before his performance,” he said.

“During the tour of some high-density suburbs — among them Mbare, Glen View, Highfields and Mufakose — Charly Black will be accompanied by an array of local artistes whom he will share the stage with.”

Chanachimwe said the advance tickets of the concert are selling online on webtickets online at $10 for the ordinary ones, with the VIP and VVIP ones going for $25 and $50.

“In terms of advance tickets, we are happy that a number of people have purchased tickets and those who had bought tickets for the previous date, the tickets are still valid for the August 4 concert,” he said.

The Me Nuh Fraid hitmaker has already confirmed the concert dubbed Charly Black Party Animal Reloaded in a 49-second video that is circulating on social media platforms.

“Warriors Entertainment, David House, Vokal, Saturday the 4th of August, Charly Black returns to Zimbabwe. I will be performing live, place be Longcheng ground, the return,” he said.

Charly Black will be supported by top dancehall artistes, including Soul Jah Love, Guspy Warrior, Freeman, Kinnah, Dadza D and Queen Khadija and wheel spinners Judgment Yard, Templeman and Gary B, Raydizz Selekta Base and BodySlam Family.