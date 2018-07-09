Chapungu edge Bulawayo City

CHAPUNGU began their second half of the season on a high note with a narrow win over Bulawayo City in a drab encounter played at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Chapungu . . . . . . . . 1

Bulawayo City . . . . 0

In a poorly-attended match, Rodwell Dlakama earned his first home win since taking the reigns at the Gweru-based side in April.

The airmen dominated the better part of the game and it was substitute Edington Chirape’s goal on the 80th minute that made the difference.

Chapungu gaffer Rodwell Dlakama was happy with his team’s performance.

“The break was very beneficial for us, the players had enough time to rest,” said Dlakama.

“We were struggling earlier on but today we tried our best to win. We are in the right direction, and we have to get as many points as possible so that we move to the safe zone.”

His counterpart Amini Soma Phiri blamed poor officiating for the loss, and his comments could attract him some sanctions from the Premier Soccer League.

“We played well but that was a referee’s goal . We also saw that the goal scorer was coming from an offside position. At the end of the day, the coaches suffer for such poor decisions. I am disappointed with this kind of officiating but we have to soldier on because the fight is still on,” he said.

The hosts’ first clear chance came on the 40th minute mark, when Ian Nyoni was picked unmarked on the right flank by Moenda Muchingami but the former’s thunderbolt was parried by goalie Kelven Nyoni.

Moments later, Bulawayo City were almost punished for their reluctance in defence, but were saved by veteran Eric Mudzingwa who cleared Emmanuel Chitauro’s header off the line.

On the other end, Toto Banda wasted numerous chances for his side especially in the second half.

Teams

Chapungu: T Shumba, T Kumbuyani, E Chitauro, B Mbavarira, M Muchingammi, C Kwaramba, I Nyoni, M Mavuto ( E Muzanenhamo, 80′), A Tavarwisa( E Chirape 63′), B Mugoni( R Matutu, 89), P Marufu.

Bulawayo City: K Nyoni, Z Sibanda, H Ncube, E Mudzingwa, R Pavari, I Kutsanzira, T Tavengwa, A Ncube (J Kaunda, 89’), T January (O Ndlovu, 89’), T Banda.