CCDZ reaches out to Murehwa voters

In order to encourage Zimbabweans to conduct a peaceful poll process, the Centre for Community Development in Zimbabwe (CCDZ) on Tuesday held a voter education campaign attended by thousands at Murehwa Town centre, one of the areas greatly affected by politically motivated violence in past elections.

BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA

As part of its campaign, CCDZ conducted a roadshow, and fused entertainment with education, as comic artiste Wasu and dancers entertained and educated residents on the importance of a peaceful election.

The organisation, which was partnering with Yadzoka Zimbabwe, a civic education outfit, also handed out fliers with voter education information.

Speaking at the event, CCDZ board chaiperon Enerst Mudzengi urged Murehwa residents to not allow politicians to use them in violent confrontations.

“You will be the one to be arrested and your family will suffer if you allow a politician to presure you into being violent against your neighbour,” said Mudzengi.

CCDZ is continuing with its campaign, and on Thursday, the organisation will be in Macheke.