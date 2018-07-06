Caps United primed for final push

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League club Caps United have targeted a perfect second half of the season, as they seek to reignite their title push after a first half that was characterised by several setbacks.

BY GARISH PHIRI

The Green Machine take on Harare City tomorrow at Rufaro Stadium in their first match of the second half of the season and coach Lloyd Chitembwe wants his side to collect the most points in this part of the campaign.

Addressing the media after their training session yesterday, Chitembwe said his team wants to end the season on a high note.

“The whole idea is to try and win all the games. Now we are concentrating on the primary objective, which is to win every single game we play and be the best team in the second round of the season” he said.

Caps United currently sit fourth on the table, 15 points behind log leaders FC Platinum.

Chitembwe said he was happy with the squad at his disposal.

“There is only one way of achieving results, which is to use players that are performing well and it’s the case with us. Whoever is performing well stands a very good chance of playing. I am happy with the players that we have, they are doing well for us. It is the reason why you find week in week out, we change the team,” he said.

The Green Machine gaffer hinted at trying different systems, particularly against Harare City tomorrow to collect all three points.

“Sometimes you don’t restrict yourself to having one dimensional manner, one has so many ways of playing (tactically), if the chance or if the situation allows us to have three defenders we will do that because we would have practised it in training,” he said.

Chitembwe denied reports that his team could lose some players that include the former How Mine trio of Peter Moyo, Milton Ncube and goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya.

“Having them around in training tells me the complete opposite of what you are telling me. I am always with them at training sessions and if you see the kind of desire they are showing, it is good enough motivation and satisfaction for me that they are here,” he said.

Chitembwe is not looking outside the squad that he has for improvement, but wants the players that he has got to start performing better.

“It’s not about having new faces. It is all about trying to improve the players that are there. So far so good, I am sure we are happy with what we have,” he said.