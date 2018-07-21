Camera lens inspires model

TWENTY-ONE-YEAR-OLD rising commercial model, Panashe Kimberley Peters, continues to strike the right chords in her modelling career, as she walked another step away from her usual advertising world to the ramp and was subsequently crowned Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) Harare Metropolitan Province queen.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

For her efforts on the ramp, she has booked the ticket to represent the province at the forthcoming MTZ grand finale, where she will battle for the coveted crown with finalists from the country’s other nine provinces in Bulawayo at a date yet to be recommended.

The ambitious and multi-talented Peters, who is the former Face of Gtel (2016 to 2017), said she had no aspirations of being a model, as her passion was with television.

In an interview with NewsDay Weekender Life & Style yesterday, Peters said she was looking forward to a fruitful reign as Miss Tourism Harare Metropolitan Province queen.

“Growing up, I had no desire to be a model, as I wanted to be a television personality and be a great inspiration among women. It, however, changed when I had my amazing first shoot after being approached by this photographer known as Optimas Art, who had seen my hidden potential I had not known myself,” she said.

“After that shot, I then got a contract with Gtel Zimbabwe, kick-starting my career as a commercial model and I have since grown to love the profession.”

Peters said she was ready to take the challenge when she represents Harare at this year’s MTZ grand finale to be held under the theme Unveiling the Beauty of Zimbabwe.

“There is much to learn, much to improve on and even more to do. As a brand ambassador, I welcome every task armed with a smile and a ready hand. I have a deep appreciation of art and culture, as I believe they are the jewels that adorn the nation,” she said.

In her budding career, the ambitious Peters has represented various well-known brands.

“I am a brand ambassador, who believes in using her multiple talents to their maximum ability and a well-groomed and articulate commercial model whose talent and skills spread into poetry and drama, TV presenting and voice over,” she said.

“I am a cheerful giver who believes that one can never be too poor to help the people around them. I am more than willing to assist and I usually work with the Edd Branson Foundation, a steadily rising charity organisation.”

Off the ramp, Peters loves sport and she claims to be a skilled basketball player and a steady swimmer, who also enjoys reading and writing.