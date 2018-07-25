Byo Jazz fiesta on cards

ORGANISERS of the inaugural Bulawayo Jazz Festival slated for August 3 at Homestead Conference Centre (HCC) said preparations for the music fiesta aimed at reviving the genre are at an advanced stage.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

HCC managing director Desiree Malaba-Zhou, said all was set for the one day event running under the theme The Beginning of a Journey.

“Preparations for the first edition of the festival are done. We are just waiting for the big day that is expected to break ground for greater things,” she said.

“The purpose of the festival is to highlight and promote local jazz talent within our city and to bring together jazz fans on a platform that they can enjoy.”

Malaba-Zhou said Bulawayo had a rich history of jazz music and was home to some of the greatest jazz acts, including the Cool Crooners, Submarine band and Maunga Jazz.

Afro-pop songstress, Ammara Brown, who started off as jazz musician before spreading out her wings to other genres, will be the headline act and will perform alongside other Bulawayo jazz artistes such as Ramsey Kay and The Big Kay Band, MM, Gugu and the African Rhythms, Prosper and the Smarty Birds, Band Fusion, Anotida and Shadows Band as well as Amatugwa Amahle.

Early bird tickets are selling for $5 ($10 at the gate), while those for VIP and VVIP sections will be available for $20 and $35, respectively.