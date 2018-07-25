Bulawayo City fire Soma-Phiri

BARELY three months after assuming the position of head coach at Bulawayo City with the mission of saving them from relegation, Amin Soma Phiri (pictured) has been relieved of his duties by the club over poor results.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Although the club could not immediately confirm their position, close sources revealed that Soma-Phiri’s last game was the humiliating 4-1 defeat to city neighbours Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium on Saturday.

“Soma-Phiri has been fired, you can check with his bosses,” one source said.

However, club chairperson Jerry Sibanda, said to be out of town, could not comment on the matter.

Another source nevertheless said a meeting was held at the club offices just after midday yesterday where it was decided that Bulawayo City part ways with Soma-Phiri.

When Soma-Phiri was engaged at the beginning of May, taking over from Darlington Dodo, Sibanda stressed that the former Highlanders’ gaffer was on a performance-based contract.

Soma-Phiri took over from Dodo, who was also fired at the end of April after Bulawayo City had lost their sixth game of the season to Dynamos on April 29 in Harare.

Assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu took charge of two games after Dodo was fired, beating Nichrut 3-0 at home before losing 2-1 away to Chicken Inn.

Soma-Phiri’s stint has only lasted 10 games, with only two wins against fellow strugglers Shabanie Mine and Mutare City and he lost six times, but the away defeat to ZPC Kariba was overturned after the power utility side used an ineligible player in that game at Nyamhunga Stadium on May 27.

He presided over two draws against Yadah FC and Harare City at home during his spell.

Bulawayo City have remained in a precarious position on the log and currently sit on position 16 just above Shabanie Mine and Mutare City Rovers, with a paltry 15 points from 20 games Ndlovu is likely to be elevated to the top post.