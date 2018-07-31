Breaking: MDC supporters erupt in Harare, as Biti claims assasination attempts

Hundreds of MDC Alliance supporters have erupted into song in the streets of Harare city centre immediately after one of the political outfit’s top officials, Tendai Biti issued a statement sensationally claiming there was assassination attempt on him and the MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa.
“We have received a confidential report that (Vice President and retired Army) General Chiwenga has ordered the assassination of Nelson Chamisa and myself. We will not accept that,” said Biti, without giving further details.
Biti also claimed they had collated enough results to conclude that Chamisa has won the presidency but said they were concerned about the 21 percent of V11 electoral results forms that he said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) was yet to publish outside the polling centres in accordance with the law.
“The results show beyond reasonable doubt that we have won the election and that the next president of Zimbabwe is Nelson Chamisa,” said Biti, “We are however seriously concerned about evidence of interference… there is a deliberate delay in announcing the results. This delay is totally unacceptable.”
Biti’s statement came as Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba delayed the initial announcement of the incoming results by nearly two hours, and later announced results from seven House of Assembly constituencies.
At the time of this report, the number of MDC supporters singing in the streets appeared to be swelling amid a heavy police presence.
Muzepete
Whatever the Plan B for protecting the people’s vote, now is the time. Before the rigging scheme gets traction. Going to court to force release of the results is a start but will not be enough on its own with this junta.
g40
rega timirire chigumba
Special Black
Some of these things need well informed decisions. If counting of votes is disrupted by violence, whats next? we have voted and awaiting results, now if individuals want to drag zimbabwe into blood shade, those individuals should be arrested no matter from which political party. we are sick and tired of sacrifising our blood because of those at the top. what we want from those at the top is to use the legal root and create employment for youths. don’t create stories enough is enough we want to rest.
Anonymous
I second that
Feya Feya
You are talking nonsense. Votes were counted zuro and results posted outside polling stations. So what counting are you on about?
MAN KENYA
Let us practise restraint during this tense period of waiting for the results.
Meanwhile, let no one dare subvert the will of the people.
The media is duty bound to balance their news to mitigate the outburst of any possible public tension.
hoko
Zimbabweans let us not allow rigging this time. Haaitonge tiri kupinda mustreet sezvatakaita Paya patakabvisa mugabe