Boxer Tinago gets befitting send-off

LEGENDARY boxer, Langton “Schoolboy” Tinago was yesterday laid to rest at the Midlands Provincial Heroes’ Acre in Gweru.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Tinago became the first Sportsperson in Zimbabwe to be conferred with a hero status in recognition of his benchmark achievements.

The three-time Commonwealth welterweight champion was given a befitting send-off by multitudes that include the Gweru community, former boxers and government officials.

Tinago won three Sportsperson of the Year awards, a feat which only Kirsty Coventry has neared in recent times.

Speaker after speaker yesterday described Tinago as the greatest and astute boxer Zimbabwe has ever had.