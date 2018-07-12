Blow for Chevs as Mire is ruled out

HARARE — Zimbabwe have suffered a major blow ahead of their ODI series against Pakistan with in-form batsman Solomon Mire being ruled out due to injury.

Cricbuzz

The 28-year-old, who came up with superb knocks of 94 and 63 — against Pakistan and Australia — in the recently-concluded T20I tri-series, will be out of action for a period of three weeks due to a gluteal tear.

“He will be out for at least three weeks as he concentrates on physiotherapy which aims to speed up healing and make sure the tear heals without tight scar tissue formation,” Anesu Mupotaringa, the team physiotherapist said.

The injury to Mire comes as a further setback for Zimbabwe, who are already without Kyle Jarvis as the pace bowler was ruled out for at least six weeks after sustaining a fracture to his right thumb while fielding during a tri-series match.

With Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine also not being named in the squad, Zimbabwe have included a majority of those who featured in the T20 series in the 16-member squad for the five-match ODI series, which starts tomorrow in Bulawayo.

Hamilton Masakadza, who had led the team in the T20 matches, will continue to serve as the captain.

Zimbabwe Cricket’s release yesterday made no mention of the five players, but before the tri-series the chairman of selectors Walter Chawaguta made it clear that they would be considered for selection if they made themselves available.

Given that none of the five players appeared in the squad, it appears that they continue to make themselves unavailable for selection as they wait to be paid their outstanding salaries and match fees.

Zimbabwe ODI squad: Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Wellington Masakadza, Peter Moor, Ryan Murray, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Liam Roche, Donald Tiripano, Malcolm Waller