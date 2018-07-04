Bid to protect President’s name backfires

A BID to protect President Emmerson Mnangagwa from being insulted has landed a Zanu PF activist in trouble after he was convicted of assaulting an MDC-T supporter in Mvurwi yesterday.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Godfrey Museba (46), of plot 47 Gem Farm in Mvurwi, will now spend the next 12 months doing community service after he was convicted by Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro of assaulting MDC supporter Saida Kangombe.

According to court papers, on June 22 at around 10am at Gem Farm compound, Mvurwi, Kangombe was on his way to his party’s meeting, when Museba confronted him, accusing him of being an opposition supporter.

Museba charged at Kangombe, ordering him to support Mnangagwa and all hell broke loose when the complainant told the convict that it was his constitutional right to support a party of his choice.

Quizzed by the magistrate on why he assaulted the complainant, Museba said he did so because Kangombe insulted Mnangagwa.

The accused assaulted Kangombe using open hands.

His medical report was produced in court as evidence.

Museba was slapped with 12 months community service, three of which were suspended on condition of good behaviour, while the remaining nine (315 hours) were commuted to community service at Early Worm Primary School.

The magistrate said the sentence would send a strong warning to would-be perpetrators of political violence in Guruve district ahead of the July 30 polls.